SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading 5.6% Higher

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.84 and last traded at $138.36. 102,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 136,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $2,188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $764,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,247,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,861. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after buying an additional 140,336 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 165,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

