Six Flags Entertainment Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

