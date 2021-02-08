Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

