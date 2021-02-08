Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Stock Price Up 63.4%

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI)’s share price was up 63.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and others markets.

