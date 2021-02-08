Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.00

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 2170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,917,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

