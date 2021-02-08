SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Independent Research

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

S92 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

S92 traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading on Monday, reaching €61.90 ($72.82). The company had a trading volume of 147,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.41. SMA Solar Technology AG has a 52 week low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 52 week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

About SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

