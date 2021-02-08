SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Independent Research

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

S92 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

S92 traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading on Monday, reaching €61.90 ($72.82). The company had a trading volume of 147,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.41. SMA Solar Technology AG has a 52 week low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 52 week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

