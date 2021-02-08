Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $421,031.00

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $421,031.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00171101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058911 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00062204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00194383 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.