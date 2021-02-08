SnowGem Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001011 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 263% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

