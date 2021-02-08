SnowSwap (SNOW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.21 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $31.64 million and $8.21 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $160.31 or 0.00369491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00170997 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00074386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00059436 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00067214 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00209517 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

SnowSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.