Social Send Achieves Market Capitalization of $827,360.86 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Social Send has a market cap of $827,360.86 and $1,884.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Social Send has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001155 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

