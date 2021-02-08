Solana Price Reaches $7.89 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Solana has traded 79% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $155.46 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $7.89 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.01050091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.22 or 0.05406403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00036310 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

