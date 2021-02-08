Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) rose 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 3,332,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,038,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several research firms recently commented on XPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

