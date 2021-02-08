Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SOLY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SOLY traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,646. The company has a market cap of $283.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Soliton has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Soliton by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Soliton by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in Soliton by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Soliton by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

