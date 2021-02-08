Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Shares Up 8.4%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.36. 1,266,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,038,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

