South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:SMMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.03

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 969643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57.

Get South Mountain Merger alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for South Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.