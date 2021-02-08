South Street Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for 3.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

