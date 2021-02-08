South Street Advisors LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up 3.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.