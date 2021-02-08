Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.28

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 91168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 566,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 55,470 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 280,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 780,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

