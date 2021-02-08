SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $33,316.04 and $21.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013084 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 216.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,426,423 coins and its circulating supply is 9,345,899 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

