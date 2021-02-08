SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $45.29. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,525. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

