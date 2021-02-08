SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.72

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 113613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,592,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,161,000 after purchasing an additional 112,186 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 224,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

