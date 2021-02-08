SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.49

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $75.49, with a volume of 1007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

