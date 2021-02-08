SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter.

SLY stock opened at $89.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

