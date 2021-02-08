SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.84

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.84 and last traded at $87.80, with a volume of 1268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $3,912,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 306.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

