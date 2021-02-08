SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.90

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $844,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.