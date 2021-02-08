SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $455.09

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $455.09 and last traded at $454.92, with a volume of 11036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $451.32.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

