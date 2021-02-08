SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.08

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $60.06, with a volume of 412633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

