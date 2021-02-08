Spectrum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,805.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Spectrum has a market cap of $15,650.68 and approximately $13,805.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.00370497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

