SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Up 10.4%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares rose 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 3,581,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,837,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

