Spotify Technology S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.77.

SPOT opened at $310.77 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $370.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day moving average is $281.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

