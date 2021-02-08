Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) shares rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 1,226,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 396,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SV)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

