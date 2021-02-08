Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 1.6% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $19.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.56, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,469,645 shares of company stock worth $313,789,206. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

