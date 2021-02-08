ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) Shares Down 9.9%

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) shares traded down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.39.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ)

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

