St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 1,301 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,329. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $204.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day moving average is $180.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

