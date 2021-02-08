St. Louis Trust Co Has $43.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 12.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $61.39. 16,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,129. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

