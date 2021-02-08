St. Louis Trust Co Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 1.9% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $55.70. 916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.