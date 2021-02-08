St. Louis Trust Co Sells 2,938 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.61. 18,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,054. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

