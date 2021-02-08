St. Louis Trust Co Sells 671 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,575. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

