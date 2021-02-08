STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.10

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.10 and last traded at $119.10, with a volume of 788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.96.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.35 and a beta of 1.09.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $396,671.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,407.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 754,254 shares of company stock worth $77,439,423 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $56,860,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 590,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,380,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 286,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,351,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

