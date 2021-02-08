StableXSwap (STAX) Price Reaches $1.71

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $23.31 million and $319,083.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap token can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,478.57 or 1.00236605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00082329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

