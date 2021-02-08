Stakenet Trading Up 4.3% This Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $44.37 million and $206,631.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00274414 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003365 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $837.35 or 0.01793028 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,957,397 coins and its circulating supply is 112,956,976 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

