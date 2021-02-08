Staker (STR) Trading Up 127.7% This Week

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Staker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Staker has a market cap of $3,499.50 and $2.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Staker has traded 127.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00170710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00058188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00194926 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official website is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

