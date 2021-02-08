Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $717.44 and approximately $132.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00034232 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001692 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

