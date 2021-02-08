Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCBFF. Citigroup cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

