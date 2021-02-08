Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCBFF. Citigroup cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

