Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.34

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 145175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70.

Get Star Peak Energy Transition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.