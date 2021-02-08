StarDEX (XSTAR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $379.00

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $45,390.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 87.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StarDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.77 or 0.01176220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.61 or 0.05734324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About StarDEX

XSTAR is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,000 tokens. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.