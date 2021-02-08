STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.24 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003077 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $58.78 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.01296352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.27 or 0.06436654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

