State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,209 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $542,132,000 after buying an additional 68,711 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,914,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $60,405,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

