State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 247,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after buying an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after buying an additional 631,833 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.24.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $151.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $160.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

