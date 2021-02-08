State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,300 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $56,060,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $56,060,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR stock opened at $82.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.